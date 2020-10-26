Plan to park a little farther away if you have to visit the Yellowknife RCMP detachment.

“Due to issues with the water pipe system in the Henry Larsen Building, there will be some repairs taking place in and around the building,” spokesperson Marie York Condon wrote in an email. “This may affect the availability of parking in the area in front of the Yellowknife Detachment front entrance.

She said Veterans Memorial Drive (49th Avenue) will also have intermittent road closures as the repairs are made to the piping attached to the main building.

“Our Yellowknife Detachment front line policing and investigative services and our Operational Communications Centre (OCC) continue to be operational and there will be no change to service levels due to the building repairs.”

The front counter will remain open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.

“Please follow the directions posted in the front entrance regarding Covid-19 restrictions and precautions.”