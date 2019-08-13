Patrick Scott running for Great Slave constituency

Patrick Scott, PhD and business owner, has declared his candidacy for the constituency of Great Slave.

Scott has worked as a workers adviser for the WSCC, in media with the CBC, in community development with World Vision Canada and in negotiations with the GNWT (Tlicho Claim) and the Dehcho First Nations.

His platform notes a focus on tackling climate change for the preservation of natural resources, developing a diverse and sustainable economy and support for single parents.

He also expresses support for multilingual programs for students, developing affordable housing, mentoring the homeless and supporting cultural revitalization.

Scott has been a resident in NWT since 1975 and is a father of eight.

He has lived in three of the NWT’s regional centres, Fort Simpson, Behchoko and Yellowknife. He also holds a PhD focusing in oral traditions.

Patrick Scott ran against Glen Abernethy, who has declared he has not running again, in 2011, losing by 210 votes.

Now he will be running against engineer Katrina Nokleby.

