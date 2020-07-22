A portion of Veterans Memorial Way near Somba K’e Park will be impassable for the rest of the summer.

The legislative assembly announced Wednesday that 49 Avenue would be closed from 53 Street to the alley between 52 Street and 51 Street for the next six weeks starting this Saturday, July 25.

The work is related to an upgrade to the legislature building’s water line.

“There will be advance warning signs in place on 53 Street and 49 Avenue to inform oncoming traffic of the road closure,” For the safety of pedestrians, please obey signage for alternative walking routes,” Brian Thagard, Sergeant-at-Arms, said in a news release.