Pair charged in cab driver’s death ordered to stand trial

Elias Schiller to be tried for manslaughter; James Schiller on accessory to aggravated assault charge

A father and son charged after the death of a Yellowknife cab driver have been ordered to stand trial.

Elias Schiller, 19, will go on trial for manslaughter, while James Schiller, 49, will be tried on the charge of being an accessory to aggravated assault. Both men were originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ahmed Mahamud Ali, a longtime City Cab driver in Yellowknife.

James is listed as Elias’ father on the 19-year-old’s Facebook page.

Ali was found unconscious in his taxi outside Stanton Territorial Hospital in the early morning hours of Nov. 19, 2018.

He was later pronounced dead.

Judge Christine Gagnon ordered the pair to stand trial during an appearance in territorial court in Yellowknife on Wednesday. A preliminary inquiry, used to determine whether there’s sufficient evidence for an accused to go to trial, was held in May.

A court-ordered ban prevents the publication of evidence heard during the preliminary inquiry.

Lawyers for the accused acknowledged there is enough evidence to send the case to trial on the charges for manslaughter and being an accessory to aggravated assault back in May.

A trial date hasn’t yet been set.

Elias Schiller remains in custody. James Schiller has been out on bail since March.

Ali’s death in November sparked outrage and concern from Yellowknife taxi driver and led to increased security measures in City Cab vehicles.

Friends and former colleagues of Ali have routinely attended court proceedings in a show of solidarity.