A worker from outside the territory has tested positive with Covid-19 at the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine, according to a Dec. 4 news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The release states that the worker travelled directly to the mine site from out-of-territory, but has been isolated and is doing well.

The CPHO says there is no public health risk to NWT communities stemming from the situation.

“A contact investigation yielded 25 contacts who are all isolating appropriately on-site,” states the release.

“Public health will continue to work with Gahcho Kué medical staff to monitor and respond to any changes in the situation on-site.”

The CPHO says that the risk of further spread of the virus at the work site from the case is “very low” as proper precautions have been taken, including mandatory mask wearing.

The GNWT will not be counting the incident as a territory case of Covid-19 because the person is a non-resident and is believed to have contracted the virus outside the NWT, states the release.

Lessons and early detection

The CPHO states that the incident should prove as a lesson to all residents that if they have symptoms of the virus, they should seek medical treatment early and immediately.

“A lesson about testing rapid response and isolation like those demonstrated at NWT diamond mines are possible because cases are caught early due to testing,” states the release.

“One lesson everyone in the territory can take from that is to contact your health centre or public health unit to be assessed for Covid-19 testing as soon as you have any symptoms.”

Early notice can allow public health the time to investigate, trace and isolate people in order to prevent transmission.

Test returns in less than two days

A spokesperson with the CPHO says that the vast majority of tests that are now done see results return in less than two days.

Private companies can contribute to the safety of the community by upgrading and maintaining protecting workplace measures to stop the virus from spreading, states the release.

“As risk continues to grow, now is the time for facilities across the NWT to consider putting additional protective measures in-place at their sites – like masking, more distancing, and smaller crowds – to help stop Covid-19 from spreading when it is present,” states the release.