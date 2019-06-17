O’Reilly announces re-election bid for Frame Lake

Frame Lake MLA Kevin O’Reilly stated in a June 13 news release that he will be running for re-election in the fall.

First elected in 2015, O’Reilly plans to campaign on climate action, tourism expansion, and post-secondary education.

“Northerners are experiencing the effects of the climate crisis more intensely than anywhere else. We want action,” the press release stated, calling for legislation and policy to take “real action.”

His other campaign priorities include a new visitors centre in Yellowknife, the creation of a polytechnic university and the official recognition of College nordique francophone and Dechinta Centre for Researcha and Learning.

In the news release, O’Reilly said his “first term was a good start,” pointing to his opposition experience and environmental record.

“I kept Cabinet accountable. I was a leading and respected voice in the Legislative Assembly on the environment,” he stated. “I remain committed to social justice, transparency and accountability. I want to build on the new legislation before the legislature and that planned for the next government.

“There is a lot more word ahead.”