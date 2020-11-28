One positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Yellowknife in a worker who travelled to the NWT from outside the territory, chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release Friday.

The infected individual came to the NWT and self-isolated. The person’s contacts were limited and the individual is currently isolating and doing well, Kandola said.

A contact investigation found one contact who is also isolating appropriately.

The release didn’t specify where the person came from.

There is no public exposure risk identified, nor any risk to any flights because the person was outside of their infectious period upon their original travel into the NWT.

Kandola pointed out that out-of-territory workers are essential for the NWT economy and public health authorities make exceptions allowing them to go to work during their self-isolation periods subject to strict requirements to limit the possibility of transmission.

For 14 days after arrival, those requirements include:

● Self-isolation immediately off-shift

● Mandatory masks at-work, public spaces, and in-transit

● No running personal errands or interacting with the community

● Physical distancing as much as possible while at work

● Not traveling anywhere between communities in the NWT unless it is for work and expressly approved by the CPHO

● Complete symptom checks throughout the 14 day period

● Testing on Day 1 and Day 8 if deemed to be a high risk essential worker

As the case on Friday involves an individual who isn’t a resident of the territory, the case will not be included in the NWT’s count of 15 Covid cases.

It comes more than two weeks after the NWT’s most recent Covid infections were announced, which were four cases in Fort Smith that have all since recovered.