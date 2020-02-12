One killed, several injured in Highway 3 vehicle accident

One person was killed and a number of others injured in an early morning vehicle collision on Wednesday, RCMP reported.

Police attended to the fatal crash that happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 3 between Yellowknife and Behchoko.

It wasn’t yet clear how many people were hurt in the accident, though police said the injuries were non-life threatening.

Highway 3 has been reopened to traffic.

The police investigation is ongoing. People who witnessed the collision are asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.