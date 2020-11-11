An individual has tested positive for Covid-19 in Fort Smith, Dr. Kami Kandola, Chief Public Health Officer said in a news release on Wednesday.

The case is related to travel outside of the NWT.

The individual, along with household contacts, are all isolating and no risk to the community has been identified. The household is also being monitored.

The individual has no outstanding contacts in the NWT.

No further details about the case will be provided to protect privacy, Kandola said.

“This is a good reminder of the real difference we can all make by being responsible self-isolators when we return from travel,” she said.

“It is the single-best tool we can use to prevent cases from becoming outbreaks, and prevent public risks for exposure.”

Kandola urged residents to support each other by checking in on friends and family who are self-isolating by phone or video chat, offering to deliver food or supplies to people’s door steps and showing appreciation on social media.

The latest case brings the NWT’s total cases of coronavirus to 11. The previous 10 cases have all recovered.