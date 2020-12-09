The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is calling for anyone in Yellowknife who has self-isolated since Nov. 30 to arrange for a Covid-19 test after recent wastewater samples have found traces of the virus.

The OCPHO issued a news release on Dec. 9 stating that wastewater tests conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3 show “that there is likely an undetected case of Covid-19 in Yellowknife.”

“Currently, the NWT’s largest risk for Covid-19 comes from individuals who have travelled outside the NWT since all cases thus far have been linked to travel,” states the release.

“Anyone who was self-isolating in Yellowknife since November 30 until present should have a Covid-19 test.

“This means if, between November 30 and now, you were in Yellowknife and at any stage of your self-isolation because of traveling into NWT, you should get tested now even if you don’t have symptoms. ”

The release states that since Nov. 30 there have been 300 Covid-19 tests done in Yellowknife and all have come back with a negative.

Essential services workers

The OCPHO release states that essential services workers who have been in Yellowknife since Nov. 30 should also get tested.

“This recommendation to get tested does not apply to high risk essential service workers without symptoms who were already tested as part of their permission to work (e.g. health care workers),” states the release.

The OCPHO notes that there could be one or more individuals with the case.

“It is possible that this signal is from one or more individuals who have travelled and who are now appropriately self-isolating, or have even left the territory,” states the release.

“But it is also possible that Covid-19 has been transmitted to others. Currently, there is not enough information to confidently assess public risk.”