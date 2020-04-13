NWT’s second Covid case has recovered, GNWT says

Two of the five confirmed Covid-19 cases in the NWT have recovered, the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) said on Monday.

The second recovered case is in Inuvik, as GNWT spokesperson Krystal Pidborochynski told NNSL Media.

The territory’s first confirmed case in Yellowknife was said to have recovered earlier in the month.

Of the NWT’s five cases, three have been in Yellowknife, one in Inuvik and one in Fort Resolution. That latter was later sent to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

In order for a Covid patient to be considered recovered, the individual’s symptoms must have cleared up, Pidborochynski said.

“Then, tests are arranged. They must clear two negative tests with a 24-hour gap in between in order to be considered recovered. If they do not, then they are required to continue to self-isolate,” she added.

The GNWT did not respond to an NNSL Media inquiry about how it would manage instances of individuals testing positive weeks after recovering, as has been seen in other countries.

At least 1,486 Covid tests have been conducted in the NWT as of Monday.

Across Canada, there are at least 24,804 confirmed cases and 734 deaths, the Public Health Agency of Canada stated in its report on Monday.