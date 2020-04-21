NWT youth charged with distributing intimate images, extortion, assault

A young person who can’t be named is charged with a number of serious crimes.

The RCMP is not releasing the area of jurisdiction to prevent possible identification of the youth charged April 18 with distribution of intimate images without consent, extortion, assault, voyeurism and uttering threats.

The Northwest Territories RCMP Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) laid the charges.

“NT RCMP wish to remind parents and caregivers that child exploitation is not a victimless crime and can occur in any geographical location, regardless of size of community,” Cpl. Sandi Nischk said in a news release. “We want to bring these charges to the public’s attention, to show that our unit can, and will, thoroughly investigate this type of file. We hope that these charges will both prevent this type of crime and provide hope to those who have been victims, that there may be justice.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call their local RCMP detachment, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

“The NT ICE Unit encourages anybody interested in learning about important topics such as online child exploitation, cyberbullying and internet safety to visit Cybertip.ca and ProtectKidsOnline.ca.”