Libs won’t comment on Trudeau brownface

The candidates running for the two leading federal parties in the NWT are not commenting on a Wednesday night bombshell showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in brown face at an Arabian-themed party in 2001.

NNSL Media reached out to NWT MP Michael McLeod on Wednesday evening but was directed to the Liberal Party headquarters’ email address.

During past Liberal government controversies, such as when former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould revealed to the nation that the prime minister pressured her during an SNC Lavalin fraud and bribery case, McLeod answered questions but not this time.

Yanik D’Aigle, the NWT’s Conservative candidate called a “total lack of judgement.

“Like all Canadians I was extremely shocked and disappointed when I learned of Justin Trudeau’s actions,” he said.

“Wearing brownface is an act of open mockery and racism. It was just as racist in 2001 as it is in 2019.”

He added that as far as the NWT campaign, it will be up to voters to self-reflect and decide how important the issue is to them.

Paul Falvo, Green Party candidate, called the incident “a tremendous error of judgment” that “shows a troubling attitude.”