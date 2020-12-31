The NWT has zero active cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday, according to the Covid Dashboard.

All 24 of the NWT’s confirmed cases have recovered and 14 days have passed since the most recent case was confirmed in an individual in Fort Smith on Dec. 17.

A total of 9,693 Covid tests have been conducted and 24 tests are pending.

There have been no Covid-19 deaths recorded in the NWT.

The return to no active cases comes as health authorities prepare to begin vaccinations of Elders and their support staff, who are among those at highest risk of Covid infection.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said on Wednesday that those vaccinations would begin over the next week and before the official start of vaccinations of the four priority groups in the week of Jan. 11. That group includes Elders, people with high-risk health conditions, front line health-care workers and Indigenous people in remote communities.

The start of the vaccination program follows the arrival in Yellowknife on Monday of the NWT’s first shipment of Moderna vaccine. Those 7,200 doses are now being stored at Stanton Territorial Hospital and will be enough for 3,600 residents to receive the required two doses.