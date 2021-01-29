The NWT has returned to having zero active cases of Covid-19 as of Friday, according to the GNWT’s Covid-19 Dashboard.

Ten days have passed since the last confirmed case of Covid-19 was announced, which was in Fort Liard where a small community cluster of six cases occurred in the days after Jan. 16.

Advertisement

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said on Wednesday that the situation in the Dehcho community has stabilized after there have been no more diagnoses of Covid-19 there.

“And that’s thanks to the aggressive contact tracing and testing by the rapid response team,” she said in a press conference.

The lockdown order that Kandola announced for the community on Jan. 16 will expire on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.

The stabilization comes as the NWT’s vaccination campaign has administered almost 9,500 first doses of vaccine, said Health Minister Julie Green on Tuesday.

Kandola added that the number of vaccinations was “probably more than 10,000” by Wednesday.

The NWT has had a total of 31 cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.