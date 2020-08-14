The NWT is prepared for a possible second wave of Covid-19 in the fall, Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola said Friday.

“We’ve been preparing all summer. When we went into Phase 2, it’s about reopening the economy, reopening schools, reopening businesses (and) reopening gatherings but reopening in a way that should someone have Covid-19 that the magnitude of spread is diminished,” she told reporters in a teleconference.

Kandola spoke just hours after Canada’s CPHO Dr. Theresa Tam warned that a fall peak of Covid cases could overwhelm health care systems in parts of the country.

“We’ve always had the anticipation of a second wave coming,” Kandola said. “That’s the worst case scenario. The best case scenario is what they call a ‘slow burn’, where you have small waves of Covid activity but not enough to overwhelm the healthcare system. So, what we have been saying is, prepare for the worst. But you may end up getting the best scenario.”

Her conversation with reporters came during a week where the three school districts of Yellowknife announced that classes would restart on Aug. 31, with numerous health measures and modifications to regular school formats.

Kandola called the start of schools a “major milestone” for students, teachers and staff.

“We know the essential role in-person schooling plays in childhood development and the crucial part schools play in our communities,” she said.

She stressed the importance of basic safety practices like hand-washing, keeping coughs and sneezes to ourselves and wearing non-medical masks as ways to build confidence and keep each other safe.

“We are under no illusions this will be a ‘normal’ school year. We continue to learn more about Covid-19. We must be ready to adapt as new evidence arrives. And we must be ready for some disruptions if Covid-19 shows up in our schools,” she said.

Kandola held up the containment of a positive case of Covid at the Diavik Diamond Mine in July as an example of how to properly implement health precautions.

“They were in close contact with 27 people – and spent some time onsite with others before their test came back,” she said. “Along the way, physical distancing measures were followed. Non-medical masks were worn. Hand-washing and enhanced cleaning was par for the course. Thanks to these simple steps, we avoided an outbreak and kept our communities safe.”

Masks not yet mandatory

While Yellowknife city councillors earlier this week debated the mandatory wearing of non-medical masks in city facilities and indoor public spaces, the CPHO said the practice remains only a recommendation for the NWT.

“Non-medical masks do provide protective measures. In terms of an overall mandatory policy for the NWT, we are going to be looking carefully at the fall as more and more people move indoors, and we’ll be looking at what’s happening across the rest of Canada. (But) at this point in time (wearing masks) is only a recommendation,” Kandola said.

Timeline uncertain for Phase 3

The CPHO wouldn’t say when the NWT could enter Phase 3 of the recovery plan but she outlined some of the requirements before that phase can be reached.

More rapid testing capacity in the territory will be needed and health authorities will closely monitor infection patterns over the next few weeks as the weather cools down and more people go back indoors.

“We’ll look at patterns if there is a second wave. If we’re able to blunt that curve and has been contained then we can look at moving towards Phase 3,” Kandola said.

“The timeline will be risk-based. And we’ll evaluate that risk when we reach fall and we have a return to school and we’re monitoring the progress in the rest of Canada as well.”

Rapid testing progress

Work is underway at acquiring stronger capability for rapid testing, such as the BioFire devices, one of which is scheduled to be operational at Stanton Territorial Hospital in September, according to Office of the Chief Public Health Officer Mike Westwick.

Kandola said health authorities are exploring possibilities for acquiring more testing platforms, but she offered few specifics.

“You’ll hear more in the coming weeks because in addition to GeneXpert and BioFire we’re looking at other platforms as well. We know that Health Canada has approved a number of (types of) lab equipment, specifically PCR (polymerase chain reaction) which is an effective method for detecting Covid-19. We’re looking at those platforms and seeing what works best for the NWT.”

Maintain influenza vigilance

Protection against the flu remains an issue even though Covid has occupied most of the public’s health attention.

The CPHO recommends that NWT residents get their flu shots as incidences of respiratory infections will increase in the coming weeks as more people gather indoors at school and work.

“If you do get your flu shot it’s one less respiratory infection that you have to worry about. Get your flu shot because if you do get flu-like symptoms the last thing you want to be stressing about is ‘is this flu or is this Covid?'”