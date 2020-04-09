NWT may allow some expired licences, ID while government offices remain closed

The territorial government is “looking into options to extend some expiry dates for driver’s licences, general identification cards, and motor vehicle certificates of registration,” similar to steps being taken in Alberta, states an unsigned email response to questions NNSL Media asked this week on the state of permitting and licensing in the NWT while most government offices remain closed.

Recognizing the “importance of driver and vehicle services for residents,” the unsigned email from the press secretary’s office of the GNWT says residents will receive updates when available.

NWT residents can still access services online, including driver’s licences/general identification card renewals and vehicle registration renewals, online but residents need internet access to use them.

“The Government of Canada is temporarily allowing, for domestic flights only, air carriers to accept government-issued identification that has expired after March 1, 2020. This temporary exemption is in effect until June 30, 2020,” adds the email from the GNWT’s press secretary.

Birth certificates

“We are providing essential services for Vital Statistics, meaning, registrations of birth, death and marriage are still occurring, those that opted in for Canada Child Benefit are still having their information sent electronically to CRA and the printing of all certificates continues,” says the GNWT.

Hunting licences

“ENR continues to issue hunting licences. However, there may be delays depending on officer availability. As with all ENR services, anyone applying for a hunting licence should contact their local or regional office by phone to make arrangements.”