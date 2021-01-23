The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has arrested a 28-year-old man for statements made towards a GNWT public health employee.

On Jan. 20, the Mounties received report of “a statement that was concerning towards a public health employee,” RCMP advised in a news release Friday night evening.

The police began an investigation and the man was taken into custody on Jan. 22, 2021.

“NT RCMP takes any comments that could be perceived as a threat to an employee in the public health service very seriously,” Jeffrey Christie, criminal operations officer in charge, stated in the release.

“We want the public and those who serve the public to know, that we will investigate and hold accountable to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who makes statements that contain material that may be viewed as a threat.”

The police did not identify the man, what his statements were or where he was arrested.

RCMP advised that the investigation is ongoing.