Following months of record low employment rates, the NWT’s labour force saw a 500 person boost in July.

Employment rates rose across all territories and provinces nationally with the highest recorded numbers in the Yukon, at 66.3 per cent, NWT, 62.2 per cent, and Saskatchewan, 60.3 per cent. All boosting the national employment rate to 56.2 per cent, according to the NWT Bureau of Statistics.

In spite of the almost two per cent increase, the territory’s employment rate is still down over seven per cent from where it was this time last year.

The demographic with the largest increase in employment rates, according to the Bureau, are Indigenous males living outside of Yellowknife. The increase was seen exclusively in workers aged 15 to 24 years, with employment rates remaining unchanged over the last month in all other age groups.

Labour force increases were concentrated primarily in service industries such as information, culture and recreation, as well as in transportation and warehousing, as opposed to goods producing industries that saw little change between June and July.

“These changes suggest an increase in economic activities following the relaxation of constraints introduced to contain the coronavirus pandemic,” the Bureau of Statistics said in a news release.