The NWT Creative Collective won’t be hosting its annual Halloween party at the Elks Lodge this Saturday, but the festivities will be marked by three ongoing online contests.

“Normally we do a Halloween party at the Elks and this obviously won’t happen this year,” said Sebastien LeTourneau, director of events for the artistic and creative community group.

LeTourneau said that the collective has a colouring contest, a costume contest and a pumpkin carving contest, all of which are online. All will have deadlines of Saturday at midnight and people have the options of voting online.

LeTourneau said the event sells anywhere between 250 to 300 tickets in normal years, and would have been challenging to run given the Covid-19 public health restrictions.

“I didn’t feel right putting all of that effort into something in a public space where you can only have 25 people,” he said.

“It is a lot of work and at the end of the day for our costs to be revenue neutral would mean really expensive ticket prices.”

For more information, visit the NWT Creative Collective web page.