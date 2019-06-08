Nurses allege poor staffing, work conditions

An anonymous undated letter obtained by Yellowknifer alleges serious under-staffing resulting in reduced safety and poor work conditions in the old Stanton Territorial Hospital, anticipating the problems would persist in the new hospital.

A nurse provided the letter, which is signed “Nurses of Northwest Territories” and appears to have been written before the move into the new hospital. The letter suggests nurses faced staffing, patient safety, workplace safety, and health and welfare challenges. “Staffing is a huge concern at Stanton Hospital. Many areas are struggling to hire and, to be perfectly frank, retain the ones we have,” it states.

The letter also describes a “daily struggle” to find nurses and beds for patients. According to its account, this results in long wait times in emergency until a bed opens.

It further alleges that surgical operations are cancelled regularly because of equipment failure and lack of beds, in addition to under staffing.

“The government will say that this won’t be a challenge in the new hospital as there are more beds,” it states, but adds that management informed the nurses not all of the beds will be available on day one, owing to lack of staff.

Nurses are working overtime to compensate for shortages in a larger facility that demands more service, it says. Additionally, “some of us are being told that (we) are unable to leave the worksite after working a full shift as there is no one to care for the patient,” including after nurses cite illnesses or family obligations, according to the letter.

“What will it take for our voices to be heard?” it says.

A letter from Sue Cullen, CEO of the Northwest Territories Health and Services Authority (NTHSSA), dated 05/06/19, responded to staffing concerns.

“We have challenges when recruiting for skilled health and social services positions; this is especially true in nursing,” she wrote. “Across Canada nurses and health professionals are in high demand, we are not exempt from this pressure. The effects of nursing shortages are felt particularly strongly in areas that demand further specialization within our hospital facilities.”

In response, she said, there has been targeted campaigns on Facebook to increase interest in GNWT careers; attendance of conferences to facilitate in-person hiring; hiring support through LinkedIn; “competitive salary and benefit packagess”; relocation assistance; and professional development and training in specialist areas.

“I recognize that Stanton has gone through a massive amount of change in the past few years and resources have been taxed with work related to preparing for transition to the new hospital,” she wrote. “I believe we are nearing the peak of this change and appreciate this has put additional stress on the staff within the busiest care site in our system.”

Her letter states management has reduced the ratio of nurses to management, and revised the role of clinical co-ordinator to be less administrative. It also created a scheduling off so nurse managers and patient care co-ordinators can focus more on nursing, also adding a senior manager nursing role in February to assist efforts.

She said nursing staff has also increased and management has pursued ongoing job posting. It has also added a Nurse Educator Mentor. She also encouraged staff to contact her office directly for further feedback.