The NT RCMP’s annual Operation Gingerbread traffic campaign launched Tuesday with a goal of limiting impaired driving throughout the holiday season.

From Dec. 1 to Jan. 1, NT RCMP said residents can expect to see more traffic enforcement patrols and check stops from local detachments and NT RCMP Traffic Services.

“We want to maintain a high visibility profile throughout this busy season and educate our drivers on the dangers of driving impaired,” Cpl. Sam Munden stated in a news release Wednesday.

According to police, impairment can be caused by a number of different things including alcohol, prescription and non-prescription drugs and fatigue.

“Impaired driving is not only limited to the operation of motor vehicles on road ways,” RCMP said in the release. “RCMP will be checking drivers operating off-road vehicles such as snowmobiles and ATVs.”

RCMP also advise that since the legalization of cannabis their members have received additional training in the use of Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) and Drug Recognition Enforcement (DRE) as enforcement tools against drug-impaired drivers.

As always, the public is encouraged to contact their local RCMP detachment should they suspect or witness an impaired driver on our roadways.