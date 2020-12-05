The NWT employment rate in November rose to 64.4 per cent, the highest rate of any month in 2020, the NWT Bureau of Statistics indicated in its latest Labour Force Activity report on Friday.

In October 63.5 per cent of the population was employed and that number has been increasing each month since June, a trend that coincides with the relaxation of Covid-19-related restrictions, according to the report.

Monthly employment rates for 2020 were below those of the previous two years, except for November of this year being higher than November of last year with 64.1 per cent.

Employment increased in November by 300 people compared to November of 2019, with gains noted among those aged 25 and older, females, non-Indigenous people and people living outside of Yellowknife.

The increases were offset somewhat by employment declines for youth aged 15 to 24 years, males and those living in Yellowknife.

Employment levels for Indigenous people remained the same between November of last year and November 2020.

A total of 2,400 people were employed part-time in both November of 2019 and 2020. Full-time employment increased by 200 compared to November of 2019.

Those self-employed and working in the public sector saw their numbers grow by 500 and 400, respectively, compared to 2019. However, 600 fewer people were working in the private sector in 2020 compared to November of 2019.

The national employment rate in November was 59.5, a three per cent drop from October of 2020.

The three territories were the only jurisdictions to record gains in employment rates in November. Alberta and Prince Edward Island experienced the highest job rate decreases, of 4.5 and 4.6 per cent.