Northwest Territories Liard highway to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday

The Liard Highway will be closing to all traffic at 5 p.m. Tuesday March 24.

Highway 7 will be closed beginning at kilometre 1 and extending to kilometre 5.

Drivers are advised to use Highway 1 to enter or leave the territory, which is open for limited exceptions.

“The Commissioner of the Northwest Territories has made this order under the Public Highways Act in order to support the order of the Chief Public Health Officer respecting travel into the Northwest Territories required to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories,” a news release read.

“Drivers are reminded that it is unsafe and illegal to drive on a closed highway. Please obey all traffic signs and barricades.”

For information about restrictions at all four highway border crossings, click here.