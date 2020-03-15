Northwest Territories Courts adjusts proceedings ‘effective immediately’ due to coronavirus

The Northwest Territories Courts issued a news release on March 13 indicating that Chief Justice Louise A.M. Charbonneau has made significant changes to several aspects of court proceedings “effective immediately” due to coronavirus.

The news release states that the Supreme Court will be cancelling all sittings outside of Yellowknife until May 1. Those include jury trials, non-jury trials, and sentencings.

Also cancelled are Yellowknife jury trials until May 1.

The news release states that Supreme Court scheduling for March 20 is cancelled.

Teleconference

Other proceedings will use teleconference due to the potential threat of the virus.

“Court of Appeal scheduling will proceed by teleconference only,” states the news release. “All counsel and self-represented parties are asked to provide contact information.”

The news release states that pretrial conferences will be held by teleconference until further notice. Family and civil chambers will also proceed by teleconference until May 1 and council and self-represented parties are expected to provide contact information, the news release stated.

“Family and civil hearings requiring a hearing between now and May 1st will be scheduled on a case by case and will proceed by teleconference where possible,” reads the statement. “Pre-hearing conferences will be arranged to discuss.”

Other court proceedings subject to change

The news release indicated that NWT territorial courts will be monitoring the evolving situation with coronavirus in Canada and stated that some types of proceedings are subject to change.

“Judge alone trials scheduled in Yellowknife between now and May 1st will remain in place for now,” reads the statement. “Pre-trial conferences will be convened in the near future to discuss whether consideration should be given to rescheduling any of those trials.”

This Monday, there will be a decision made as to whether there will be criminal chambers.

“Criminal chambers – Decision will be made on Monday after meeting with representatives of the bar before a general decision is made,” states the release. “For this coming Monday, further instructions will follow.”