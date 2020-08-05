Northern public infrastructure projects will get additional help from the federal government after Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, announced access to Covid-related funding from Infrastructure Canada in a news release Wednesday.

In 2018, the GNWT and federal government signed a bilateral agreement that – over the following 10 years – will have Ottawa provide funding for 75 per cent of any approved infrastructure project. The GNWT, community governments, non-profit sector, or combination of these would have to find the remaining 25 per cent.

The Northwest Territories also has access to 10 per cent of the entire funding of a new Investing in Canada infrastructure program revenue stream – $57,077, 683.

Wednesday’s announcement didn’t promise new money, but rather a new stream within the agreement called the Covid Resilience funding stream.

This revenue stream will allow Northern communities to apply for Covid-19-related infrastructure projects – of which the federal government will pick up 100 per cent of the costs.

Projects could start as soon the next calendar year for the Northwest Territories.

Wednesday’s news release states that projects could be related to anything from upgrading hospitals or long-term care homes and schools to handling social distancing requirements or to improving electricity grids to supporting disaster preparation projects against floods and fires.

“These changes will help get more infrastructure projects underway faster, while continuing to support our long-term goals of building sustainable, economically vibrant, low-carbon, and inclusive communities,” states the news release.

More to come…..