Northern artist Cynthia Russell first to sign on to NNSL Media music library

NNSL Media was looking for Northern music to use with some of our Social Media video posts. Long-time Yellowknifer Cynthia Russell granted us permission to use her song Came For Two, with an in-house promotion for downloading our digital editions. Readers have been asking, “Whose music is that?” So now you know.

Russell has a full CD of Northern inspired songs, some celebrating life and relationships North of 60. Go here to buy the full CD To A Song.

This collaboration has inspired us to build up a good collection of Northern music so we don’t have to make people suffer through the cotton candy soulless tunes you can get for free online. Raven Web Services has agreed to build us a library page. There will be a form artists can use to sign up with a short bio and a link to a sample of their music, another link to where people can buy it.

Artist submissions will go up on the NNSL Media Music Library for people to browse. If NNSL Media is able to use even a snippet of the music, in return we will provide $500 worth of advertising across our PDF/nnsl.com/social media platforms. So come on Northern musicians – there are so many of you and so talented – let’s help each other out. Email nnslweb@nnsl.com if you want to get in on the page launch.