North frozen out of Trudeau’s cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his cabinet Wednesday and once again, NWT MP Michael McLeod was passed over.

Ministers were sworn in to 37 cabinet positions at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

During election night on Oct. 21, McLeod said he was interested in a position with the Trudeau cabinet after winning a second term.

“I’ve put my name out there, again it’s the prime minister’s call. He knows I’m interested. I’ll live with whatever decision he makes.

“I think I would be privileged to get a portfolio.”

McLeod was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

Premier Caroline Cochrane was also unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

Among the cabinet choices of key interest to Northerners include Carolyn Bennett, who retained her position as Minister of Crown-Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

The Minister of Indigenous Services went to Quebec MP Marc Miller.

Dan Vandal, a Metis MP from Manitoba was named to the portfolio of Minister of Northern Affairs.

Other portfolios went to the following:

Francois-Philippe Champagne – Foreign Affairs

Lawrence MacAulay – Veteran Affairs

Dominic LeBlanc – President of Queen’s Privy Council

Navdeep Bains – Innovation, Science and Industry

Bill Morneau – Finance

Marc Garneau – Transport

Patty Hajdu – Health

Marie-Claude Bibeau – Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food

Diane Lebouthillier – National Revenue

Harjit Sajjan – Minister of National Defence

David Lametti – Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Chrystia Freeland – Deputy Prime Minister and Intergovernmental Affairs

Jean-Yves Duclos – Families, Children and Social Development and President of the Treasury Board

Melanie Joly – Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

Catherine McKenna – Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Maryam Monsef – Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

Carla Qualtrough – Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Bardish Chagger – Diversity, Inclusion and Youth

Karina Gould – Minister of International Development

Ahmed Hussen – Family, Children and Social Development

Seamus O’Regan – Natural Resources

Pablo Rodriguez – Government House Leader and Minister of Heritage and Multiculturalism

Bill Blair – Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Mary Ng – International Trade

Filomena Tassi – Labour

Jonathan Wilkinson – Environment and Climate Change

Bernadette Jordan – Fisheries and Oceans

Joyce Murray – Digital Government

Anita Annand – Public Service and Procurement

Mona Fortier – Middle Class Prosperity

Steven Guilbeault – Canadian Heritage

Marc Mendicino – Immigration

Deb Schulte – Seniors

Jim Carr – special representative for the Prairies