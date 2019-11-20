North frozen out of Trudeau’s cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his cabinet Wednesday and once again, NWT MP Michael McLeod was passed over.
Ministers were sworn in to 37 cabinet positions at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
During election night on Oct. 21, McLeod said he was interested in a position with the Trudeau cabinet after winning a second term.
“I think I would be privileged to get a portfolio.”
McLeod was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.
Premier Caroline Cochrane was also unavailable for comment on Wednesday.
Among the cabinet choices of key interest to Northerners include Carolyn Bennett, who retained her position as Minister of Crown-Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.
The Minister of Indigenous Services went to Quebec MP Marc Miller.
Dan Vandal, a Metis MP from Manitoba was named to the portfolio of Minister of Northern Affairs.
Other portfolios went to the following:
Francois-Philippe Champagne – Foreign Affairs
Lawrence MacAulay – Veteran Affairs
Dominic LeBlanc – President of Queen’s Privy Council
Navdeep Bains – Innovation, Science and Industry
Bill Morneau – Finance
Marc Garneau – Transport
Patty Hajdu – Health
Marie-Claude Bibeau – Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food
Diane Lebouthillier – National Revenue
Harjit Sajjan – Minister of National Defence
David Lametti – Minister of Justice and Attorney General
Chrystia Freeland – Deputy Prime Minister and Intergovernmental Affairs
Jean-Yves Duclos – Families, Children and Social Development and President of the Treasury Board
Melanie Joly – Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
Catherine McKenna – Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
Maryam Monsef – Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
Carla Qualtrough – Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion
Bardish Chagger – Diversity, Inclusion and Youth
Karina Gould – Minister of International Development
Ahmed Hussen – Family, Children and Social Development
Seamus O’Regan – Natural Resources
Pablo Rodriguez – Government House Leader and Minister of Heritage and Multiculturalism
Bill Blair – Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
Mary Ng – International Trade
Filomena Tassi – Labour
Jonathan Wilkinson – Environment and Climate Change
Bernadette Jordan – Fisheries and Oceans
Joyce Murray – Digital Government
Anita Annand – Public Service and Procurement
Mona Fortier – Middle Class Prosperity
Steven Guilbeault – Canadian Heritage
Marc Mendicino – Immigration
Deb Schulte – Seniors
Jim Carr – special representative for the Prairies