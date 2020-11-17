The City of Yellowknife has opened nominations for its annual Holiday Lights competition to mark the Christmas season.

The municipality issued a news release on Tuesday calling for residents to enter their own festive light displays or that of a neighbour with a Yellowknife address.

The competition is sponsored by the City of Yellowknife and Northland Utilities and there are no categories this year.

Residents can email the city at holidaylights@yellowknife.ca with the address and a photo of their nomination’s display.

Registration closes on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and entries will be uploaded to the holiday lights map.

Voting virtually

Residents will then be able to view the decorations virtually and plan their holiday lights tour.

Voting takes place between Friday, Dec. 18 and Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 on the city’s Facebook page @OurYellowknife.

Northland Utilities will select 5 winners from the top 20 entries voted for by residents. Each winner will receive a $150 prize.

More information can be found at the www.yellowknife.ca/holidaylights.