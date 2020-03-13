No COVID-19 in NWT as of Friday, 80 people tested: GNWT

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWT and the risk of acquiring the virus is low, the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) announced Friday.

There have been 80 tests performed so far.

Health authorities in the territory are performing tests for COVID-19 on anyone with flu-like symptoms and who have travelled outside the NWT within 14 days.

Canada-wide there were 153 cases and one death, as of Friday, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

For NWT residents who have not travelled outside the territory and who have develop fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or other flu-like symptoms, the HSS advises them to contact their healthcare provider.