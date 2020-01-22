No charges laid following downtown dumpster fire

A criminal investigation into last week’s downtown dumpster fire has not yielded any arrests or charges, say Yellowknife RCMP.

The blaze, contained to a garbage dumpster in the basement of Franklin Avenue’s Northern United Place, was quickly quelled by members of the Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD), who responded just before 2: 30 p.m. on Jan. 14, stated a news release from the city.

The building was partially evacuated. No one was injured.

At the time, police stated early investigation indicated the fire may have been “human caused.”

A “person of interest” linked to the fire was interviewed by RCMP.

“While the early investigation indicated the fire may have been human caused, there is no determination of criminal intent and there are no charges at this time,” stated RCMP in a news release issued Tuesday.

The territory’s fire marshal is tasked with determining the cause of the fire.

NNSL Media is awaiting comment from the Office of the Fire Marshal.