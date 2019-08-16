No charges against RCMP in 2017 collision that injured Yellowknife man

Charges won’t be laid against RCMP officers involved in a 2017 collision that seriously injured a Yellowknife man.

In July 2017, the man – who later identified himself to Yellowknifer as James Picard – suffered serious injuries after colliding with a police vehicle on 48 Street.

After “careful consideration,” the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) has recommended that “no further action towards the police is merited,” states an RCMP news release issued Friday.

It’s the third time the incident has been investigated or reviewed.

Due to police involvement in the man’s injuries, an external review was launched by Medicine Hat Police Services – an investigation that followed a probe led by the NWT RCMP Major Crimes Unit.

While RCMP members involved in the collision won’t be prosecuted, a civil suit, according to Friday’s release, has been filed in relation to the incident.

“NWT RCMP have been advised civil litigation has been brought forward by the party involved, as such, we are not able to comment further,” states RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon.