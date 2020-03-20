No cases of COVID in NWT, 275 tests done

There were no positive cases of COVID-19 in the NWT, with 275 tests coming back negative so far, according to the latest update from the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) early Friday afternoon.

There were also no cases of the virus in Yukon and Nunavut.

It takes seven days for results to be known and tests must be sent to a laboratory in Alberta for processing, the GNWT said.

Across Canada there were at least 846 positive cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths, according to an update by the Public Health Agency of Canada on Friday morning.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dean Henshaw announced the province’s first death from COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

The NWT’s chief public health officer Kami Kandola on Wednesday announced a public health emergency in the territory, though she didn’t order the closure of any businesses or facilities.

Nunavut, Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec have also declared public health emergencies.

If members of the public are feeling unwell or have flu-like symptoms, they should call ahead to the Public Health line and not show up at a clinic or hospital.

The number for Yellowknife is 867-767-9120, in Inuvik it is 867-490–2225 or 867-777-7246, in Fort Smith 867-872-6219 or 867-872-6221, and in Hay River it is 867-874-7201.