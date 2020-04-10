Next match-up set for the Greatest Of All Time

The search for the Greatest Of All Time continues this coming Monday, April 13, as the next match-up in our competition will be up.

It will feature the 2008 Canadian Firefighters Curling Championship winners of Steve Moss, Chris Haichert, Kevin Whitehead and Ingo Bauer – the eighth seeds – going up against the darts duo of Elvis Beaudoin and Keith Way, who won the men’s doubles title at the 2019 Canadian National Darts Championships in Saskatoon.

Voting will open up on April 13 at 9 a.m. and you will have until 11:59 p.m. the following day to cast your vote. You can do so at NNSL Media’s Facebook page or by sending an e-mail to sports@nnsl.com. Whoever receives the most votes will move on to round two and a date with the 2020 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship bronze medal-winning outfit of Jamie Koe, Kerry Galusha, David Aho and Megan Koehler.

Will Moss and company advance or will Beaudoin and Way fire another bullseye? It’s up to you.