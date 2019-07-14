NEWS BRIEF: Ottawa lays out $15M for Northern agriculture

By
Simon Whitehouse
-
44

NWT

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau put down $15 million on Northern agriculture projects at an announcement in Whitehorse on July 8.
Appearing with Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, Bibeau discussed the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives Fund.
Under the fund, Northern businesses and communities are slated to receive $9 million to develop the sector in the region. Another $3.5 million will go to territorial initiatives, while the last $2.5 million will cover the fund’s implementation.

— Nick Pearce

Simon Whitehouse
