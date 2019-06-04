New York Fries looking to break into Yellowknife

International fast food chain New York Fries is looking to open a location in Yellowknife, but it’s still on the hunt for a franchisee.

“We know New York Fries would be a great fit for the region. We just need to find the right partner and bring it to life,” said Maureen Hart with Recipe Unlimited, the eatery’s parent company.

New York Fries restaurants are usually located in shopping mall food courts, so Centre Square Mall would be the most likely fit, she said.

New York Fries, for those who haven’t had the pleasure of dining there, is known mostly for its fries, poutine and hot dogs.

The company uses non-hydrogenated sunflower oil, which means vegans, vegetarians and those on gluten-free diets can still enjoy their fries.

New York Fries operates in 118 locations across Canada, most of them are in Ontario and none of them are in the territories.

“A Yellowknife location would be a great first for the brand,” said Hart.

Hart said her company is hoping to open a franchise in 2020, but nothing can move forward without a franchisee.