Slave Lake Inn, a new Yellowknife hotel, has opened its doors several months after its planned launch date.

The Franklin Avenue business was originally set to start welcoming guests in March, ahead of the summer tourists season.

“But then Covid happened,” said general manager JC Jackson.

Consequently, the hotel waited until its website was launched and other details were arranged to present the public with a soft launch last month.

So far, “it’s been slow,” Jackson admitted.

He and his staff are still filling rooms and looking to continue doing business with travellers from around the territory.

Opening a traditionally tourism-dependent business during a pandemic is “quite the challenge,” Jackson said, “but I’m always up for a challenge.”

Located up the road from the Arnica Inn, he said the Slave Lake Inn’s location is a great spot.

“Once word gets out, I think it’ll do well,” he predicted.

With the Chateau Nova as a centre for self-isolators, he said some people are opting for Slave Lake Inn’s accommodations instead. As part of the Nova Group, Jackson describes his hotel as the “younger cousin of the Chateau Nova,” and the inn’s rooms are modelled after the Nova’s.

With more than 30 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, Jackson was a manager at the Chateau Nova prior to taking on the Slave Lake Inn.

Since finishing construction in March, the inn has already endured a number of break-ins – first in the spring, then again in September. The culprit(s) stole a laptop and a television from the lobby, on top of “making a mess,” Jackson said. He hasn’t heard from the RCMP about the status of the investigation but said the hotel has since installed an alarm system and is now “much more secure.”

Presently, just Jackson and two part-time employees staff Slave Lake Inn. Jackson expects their 30 rooms to fill up in December when they will begin accommodating medical travellers through a contract with the Vital Abel Boarding home. Once the busy season takes off, he anticipates converting the part-timers to full-time staff members.

The inn is offering a 15 per cent discount for locals and a discount to Coyote’s Bistro, and Jackson is working on staycation packages for Yellowknifers. He said he wants to collaborate with local businesses “because we all need each other.”

He admits the hotel’s opening has not been without its challenges but he remains optimistic Slave Lake Inn is here to stay.

“We’re a nice, small, friendly boutique down the block, and we’re looking forward to serving the people of Yellowknife,” Jackson said.