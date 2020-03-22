New RCMP measures amid COVID-19 pandemic

RCMP services are ongoing as usual but with some new measures after the NWT’s first positive case of COVID-19 was reported on Saturday.

“Each NT RCMP detachment commander will closely monitor the local situation, and may make the decision to reduce or cease front counter services,” said the RCMP in a news release on Saturday.

“Likewise, communities will see a reduction of non-urgent service such as fingerprinting for background checks, which may be postponed at your local detachment.”

Police officers might attend calls wearing personal protective equipment as a safety measure.

“We want to assure the people of the Northwest Territories that public safety remains our focus. As the police of jurisdiction in the Northwest Territories, we will continue to provide policing services and will maintain operations at our RCMP Detachments,” said Superintendent Jeff Christie.

“We urge anyone with non-urgent business to access the listed RCMP administration lines in your community so that we may concentrate on urgent policing matters.”

The police added NWT members are working with local, territorial and national partners to ensure a coordinated response in the current situation.

It was not yet clear how the border closure, which came into effect noon Saturday, would affect RCMP personnel number or operations. NNSL Media has reached out to the RCMP for comment on the issue.