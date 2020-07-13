Organ and tissue donation has always been an option to people whenever they get a driver’s licence or sign their Legion membership card but if you live in the NWT, you weren’t able to donate at all.

But a new partnership between the GNWT and the health department in Alberta will give residents the chance to join up and possibly save a life.

The territorial government announced on Monday that there is now the option for people to join the Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation registry on a voluntary basis. As it stands right now, NWT residents can’t donate tissues or organs because the equipment needed to perform the surgery isn’t in the territory and the time it would take for donation teams to arrive in the territory to perform such a function wouldn’t allow for it, according to the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS).

“Providing NWT residents with the option to register their consent for organ and tissue donation is a long standing commitment of our government that is now possible through this agreement with Alberta,” stated Diane Thom, Minister of Health and Social Services, in a press release issued Monday morning.

In order for NWT residents to be able to donate, they must be at a hospital where transplant services can take place at the time of death. Any personal information collected and used at the time of the donation will be done in accordance with the NWT Human Tissue Donation Act.

In the same release, Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s Minister of Health, stated that the agreement will help shorten the organ and tissue waiting lists and improve the chances of a match for those in need.

“By working together, our governments are expanding the pool of potential donors, improving health and saving lives,” he said.

According to Alberta’s health department, approximately 600 people are currently on the wait list.

Perhaps the most well-known recent organ donor from the NWT is the late Craig Hockridge, who died in hospital in Alberta after suffering a massive stroke last month. Hockridge had several organs and tissues donated and because of that, four people now have a new lease on life.

Kim Knutson, Hockridge’s wife, said her late husband dying was the worst day of her life but knowing his donation helped so many gave her comfort.

“Four people were woken up in the middle of the night and told that there was a match for them,” she said.

Organ donation is something Knutson and Hockridge talked about and she said it’s a discussion every family should have with no perfect time to have it.

“We made sure our family knew because it’s the family that has the final say,” she said.

HSS said it would cost around $100,000 to modify the registry to accommodate NWT residents with an annual estimated cost of $40,000 to maintain the registry.