New housing complex opens in Behchoko

NWT MP Michael McLeod and Alfred Moses, minister responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation (NWTHC) announced the opening of a Northern Pathways to Housing complex in Behchoko on June 19.

The new building is made up of four furnished bachelor units. The NWTHC created the Northern Pathways to Housing program to address homelessness in small communities outside of Yellowknife. The goal of the program is to help people by providing housing, and work with communities to develop support systems encouraging them to integrate into the community.

“We want to see people successful in housing,” stated Moses. “Working with community groups to develop, design and implement supportive housing will help to address homelessness in our smaller communities and lead to more long-term success in housing for some of our most vulnerable residents.”