An additional Covid-19 vaccine clinic popped up late last week in the Yellowknife Centre Square Mall.

The downtown location is an overflow site for the administration of the Moderna vaccine, said David Maguire, a spokesperson with the GNWT Health and Social Services Authority. It is being offered in addition to the ongoing clinic at the MultiPlex DND Gymnasium.

Maguire told NNSL Media that the MultiPlex gym is “a high-capacity location” and that the new site administers vaccines to priority groups by referral from Yellowknife Public Health or the Chief Public Health Officer.

“One of the critical things to remember is that these vaccine clinics are in addition to the regular care and services we provide, so we need to ensure continuity of other services while delivering these Covid-19 vaccine clinics,” Maguire said.

“This often means planning for off-site clinics when we believe there will be large demand, like the 60+ clinic running at the multiplex this week.”

While the mall location is not indefinite, Maguire said, there is currently no end date.

He added that the mall clinic is only being operated when needed and that “there is not a huge volume of individuals being redirected there at this time.”

Maguire emphasized that the clinic is by referral only and not open to the general public.

For residents who meet the current priority eligibility who would like to book their Covid-19 vaccination appointment, they can visit www.nthssa.ca/covid-vaccine to find the latest vaccination schedule and availability by priority group.