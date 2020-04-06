New COVID-19 case confirmed in the NWT

A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the NWT.

The case, like all others in the territory, is linked to travel, this time to Latin America, states a news release from NTW Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kami Kandola issued on Sunday night.

There is no evidence of community spread in the NWT at this time.

The COVID-19 positive person submitted a self-isolation plan before returning to Yellowknife on March 23, states the release.

The person “immediately went into mandatory self-isolation along with their household.”

They developed symptoms on March 31 and were tested for COVID-19 shortly after.

A positive test result came back in three days, states the news release.

“This is another case where everything was done right, stated Kandola.

“The individual and their household immediately isolated, had food dropped off, and stayed home. When they developed symptoms, they called ahead and were tested safely using the necessary protective equipment,” he continued.

The individual is recovering at home, according to the news release.

“While public health is investigating all possible contacts 48 hours before symptoms developed and onwards, because the individual followed all instructions, they are expected to be limited.”

Here’s the latest directives and informationn from the Chief Medial Officer:

If You Have Symptoms, Get Tested

Information is our best weapon in tracing and responding to COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories. Arranging for testing if you have symptoms is one way to help us slow the spread.

Symptoms can include:

Cough

Fever

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Chills

Loss of taste or smell

If you want to assess yourself, you can do it online. If your symptoms call for it, arrange your testing ahead of time – don’t go in first.

Yellowknife: 867-767-9120 or www.nthssa.ca/appointments

Inuvik: 867-490–2225

Fort Smith: 867-621-2233 or 867-872-0562

Hay River: 867-874-7201 (between 08:30-16.30). After hours call Emergency Department at (867) 874-8050

Other Communities can call their local health centres

It can take up to one week to get the result. Your health care provider will notify you once the results are in and will provide further advice at that time. While waiting for your results, you will need to continue to self-isolate until 14 days are up, or until your symptoms have ended – whichever is longest.

If your symptoms are severe, call 9-1-1.

Testing Note

Testing numbers will be updated in the morning when the latest data is received. Notification of positive tests is a priority outweighing the parsing of new data.

More to come