Network to help Yellowknife businesses hurt by Covid pandemic

A new partnership between the Yellowknife and Canadian chambers of commerce seeks to offer help to the many Yellowknife businesses negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The partnership has produced the Business Resilience Working Group, itself part of the Canadian Business Resilience Network (CBRN). It’s designed to identify the “most effective ways to support the Yellowknife business community during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Tim Syer, Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce president, in a news release on Monday.

“The ability for our members to survive these difficult times requires quick action from us and our government partners. The launch of this initiative ties in nicely with the Canadian chamber’s national campaign,” Syer said.

The network includes more than 450 chambers of commerce and boards of trade, along with approximately 100 of Canada’s leading business and industry associations, including the Business Council of Canada, the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, and the support of partners such as Canada Life.

The network’s goals are to provide tools and supports through its website CBRN.ca to businesses; to give consistent, reliable and authoritative information; to work with government to ensure the right supports are in place; to relay information between the government and the private sector; and to cultivate confidence in Canadian business and the economy.

“Covid-19 has provided us with an unprecedented challenge, but Canadians are resilient. The Canadian Business Resilience Network is about business and government stepping up together to make sure every Canadian business has the information it needs and a fighting chance to make it through,” said Jackie King, chief operating officer with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

The Yellowknife working group is expected to release its recommendations for further action on Thursday.