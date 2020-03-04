NBA championship trophy and mascot visit cancelled

A scheduled appearance in Yellowknife of the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy, won by the Toronto Raptors in 2019, was cancelled this week.

Charzie Abendanio, manager of corporate communications with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, stated in a terse email Tuesday morning that the two-day trip – starting yesterday – would not be taking place after all.

“Hi there – Unfortunately due to operational issues, we are no longer able to make the trip to Yellowknife,” Abendanio stated in an email.

This announcement followed an earlier message to NNSL media on Sunday that Abendanio’s MLSE organization and the Toronto Raptors would be coming north on Tuesday to Aurora Village. This was to be followed by an event at Ecole St. Joseph School on Wednesday.

“To help share a piece of the Toronto Raptors’ 2019 NBA Championship win to all Canadians no matter their location, we will deliver the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship to each visit,” Abendanio stated in the original Sunday email.

Both the Raptors mascot and MLSE representatives were expected to attend.

NNSL media has reached out to the organization to seek further explanation of the cancellation and has sought information on whether there would be a rescheduled date.

Updates will follow……..