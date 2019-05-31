Native Women’s Association-hosted barbecue draws big crowds

By
Brendan Burke
-
63

Dozens of Yellowknifers lined up for hot-off-the-grill grub Friday at a free community barbecue, hosted by the Native Women’s Association of NWT, in recognition of National Victims of Crime Awareness Week.

Association members, RCMP officers and high school volunteers handed out hamburgers and hotdogs to a long line of residents outside of the post office on Franklin Avenue. The barbecue was the second of two of events held this week in acknowledgement of the nation-wide awareness campaign.

The goal of the week-long campaign is to “raise awareness about the issues facing victims of crime,” along with letting people know about the “services, programs and laws in place to help victims and their families,” according to a release issued earlier this week from the The Native Women’s Association and Yellowknife Victim Services Program.

The pair of events were held in honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Canada.

Brendan Burke
