National Francophone Immigration Week wraps up with potluck supper

By
Simon Whitehouse
-
58

La Federation Franco-Tenoise marked the end of National Francophone Immigration Week (Nov. 3 to 9) at a community potluck supper last Saturday night.

The event, called Festin de la Francophone – also involved Reseau en Immigration francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest and College nordique francophone as co-organizers.

The evening was filled with friends and families in Yellowknife’s Francophone community as well as recent immigrants and newcomers to the community.

About 30 people attended the event, according to Annik Theberge, NWT Francophone immigration coordinator.

 

Robin Washie, Charaf Ellaham, and Bouchena Ellaham.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Audrey Fournier, left, anjd Patrice Lapointe
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Chloe Fiet and daughter Eva. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Lise Theriault, right, holds Amelia Sibanda. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Simon Whitehouse
Simon Whitehouse came to Yellowknife to work with Northern News Services in 2011. He came from Prince Edward County, Ont., and obtained his journalism education at Algonquin College and the University of Ottawa. Working in Yellowknife, he covers education-based stories and general news but has also taken other beats in the past, including city hall and entertainment. He is a champion of the printed word and the importance of newspapers. As a board member of the United Way NWT and Rotary True North, he believes in the importance of civic engagement and community building. He spends his spare time with his boxer Sharona. Simon can be reached at (867) 766-8295 and editorial@nnsl.com.

