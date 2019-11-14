National Francophone Immigration Week wraps up with potluck supper

La Federation Franco-Tenoise marked the end of National Francophone Immigration Week (Nov. 3 to 9) at a community potluck supper last Saturday night.

The event, called Festin de la Francophone – also involved Reseau en Immigration francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest and College nordique francophone as co-organizers.

The evening was filled with friends and families in Yellowknife’s Francophone community as well as recent immigrants and newcomers to the community.

About 30 people attended the event, according to Annik Theberge, NWT Francophone immigration coordinator.