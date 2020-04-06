MUSIC VIDEO CONTEST: Stanley Beaulieu’s entry in Music NWT’s Radio Ad Writing Contest

Music NWT has launched a Radio Ad Writing Contest in collaboration with the GNWT and NWTAC!

A great opportunity to get creative and make music, while helping us spread the message of keeping our loved ones safe during this time.



Radio Ads must be 30 seconds or less – ALL AGES ARE WELCOME! The public will get a chance to vote for their favourite ads!

We’re ready to hear what you’ve got!

To enter the contest, fill out the following Google Form.

If you experience any issues with uploading your submission, send us a message or e-mail us at MusicNWT.Info@gmail.com.