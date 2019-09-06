Murder charge laid in deadly downtown assault

Victor Ugyuk, 32, has now been charged with murder in the death of Mark Poodlat.

Poodlat, 36, died in an Edmonton hospital on Thursday following a brazen daylight assault just before 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The attack occurred near the front steps of the Sobering Centre/Day Shelter, located on 50 Street.

Ugyuk was originally charged with aggravated assault, but police announced Friday the charges had been upgraded to murder. He also faces charges related to breaching court-ordered conditions.

Yellowknife RCMP, along with its major crimes unit and the NWT Coroner Services, continues to investigate the homicide.

Police are still actively seeking witnesses to the assault.

Update to follow.