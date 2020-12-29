Multiple people are being treated for unspecified injuries following a house fire in Fort Providence, according to an RCMP news release Tuesday.

The home was “fully engulfed in flames” when RCMP members arrived on scene around 1:20 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The Fort Providence Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene and suppressed the blaze.

RCMP is working with the Office of the Fire Marshall on an investigation into the cause of the fire.

“Due to the damage to the structure, it may be some time before investigators can provide an update,” said spokesperson Marie York Condon.

Though RCMP didn’t offer any details on the identity of the house occupants, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Chantel Bonnetrouge to raise money for the family who “lost absolutely everything” in the fire, she stated on the campaign page.

Bonnetrouge is a relative of the family.

She went on to write that her sister in law’s family has lost their child “in this tragic nightmare”, with five more children to care for. The RCMP have made no comment on any deaths.

Fort Providence SAO Susan Christie confirmed that the family for whom the GoFundMe campaign was launched is the same one whose members were treated for injuries in the fire.

The campaign has surpassed its goal of raising $5,000 for the family.