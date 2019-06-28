Mountie receives Police Partnership Award 

Sgt. Todd Scaplen, a veteran RCMP officer who has served residents in Behchoko, Inuvik, Hay River and Yellowknife, was recently named the 2019 recipient of the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators (CCMTA) Police Partnership Award.

The award recognizes the efforts of active officers or units in developing “key relationships with private or government sector agencies involved in highway transportation,” stated a press release from NWT RCMP.

Scaplen took the role of officer in charge at RCMP Traffic Services before being promoted to sergeant and transferring back to Yellowknife.

He was nominated for the award – which encourages law enforcement, road safety partners and members of the public to “rethink road safety” by the Department of Infrastructure.

The “strategic partnership” between law enforcement and the department saw Scaplen offer advice as the government worked to revamp the Motor Vehicles Act ahead of cannabis legalization. He also assisted with the NWT Roadside Surveys, and was involved in conducting joint traffic enforcement check stops for private and commercial vehicles alike.

Scaplen received the award during a ceremony on June 5 in Ottawa.

